Nostradamus Predicts the Antichrist Will Return and Cannibalism Will Be Popular in 2023

French mystic Nostradamus published a trove of prognostications nearly 500 years ago from his garret in Paris – and many have already come true, including Hitler’s rise to power, World War 2, JFK’s assassination, and the 9/11 attacks.

If the prophet, also known as Michel de Nostradame, is correct in his predictions for 2023, we will be in for a momentous year.

Return of the Antichrist

Nostradamus writes that in or around 2023, “The antichrist very soon annihilates the three. Twenty-seven years his war will last. The unbelievers are dead, captive, exiled. With blood, human bodies, water and red hail covering the earth.”

In a surprise to no one, the antichrist is a dude with blood lust, which means he could be lurking under the lies and necktie of any number of world leaders or global elites.

The normalization of cannibalism

Amid his many prophecies, Nostradamus predicts that cannibalism due to a failing economy could be on the horizon in the near future.

The mystic wrote: “No abbots, monks, no novices to learn; Honey shall cost far more than candle-wax.

“So high the price of wheat. That man is stirred. His fellow man to eat in his despair”

This seemingly predicts that the cost of living crisis will continue into 2023, with many hoping that the reference to cannibalism is metaphorical. However, given the fascination with cannibalism in Hollywood at present, we might be witnessing a case of predictive programming.

A Great War

Another prediction that stands out for 2023 is ‘a great war’.

One line in Nostradamus’ book particularly stands out and reads: “Seven months great war, people dead through evil. Rouen, Evreux shall not fall to the King.”

This prediction could be a reference to the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia, seen by many as a proxy conflict between the US, Nato and Russia, that is threatening to spill over borders and spark another World War.

Disaster on Mars

Nostradamus predicts in his book that mankind’s quest to colonize Mars, spearheaded by tech entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk, could come to a grinding halt in 2023.

The prophet wrote that there would be a “celestial fire when the lights of Mars will go out”.

With Space X and Elon doubling down on their promise that “the Mars plan is moving forwards”, something terrible could be in store for the first humans that eventually make it to the red planet.

Social unrest

Nostradamus wrote in his book: “Sooner or later you will see great changes made – dreadful horrors and vengeances.”

This prediction hints that more social upheaval and civil unrest could take place in the upcoming year.