Nostradamus Predicted That King Charles III Will Abdicate

Michel de Nostredame, the French astrologer, physician and reputed seer best known as Nostradamus, predicted that the reign of King Charles III would be short and sweet, according to a new interpretation of his prophecies.

The seer who predicted the rise of Hitler, the Great Fire of London, the assassination of John F Kennedy, and the 9/11 terror attacks, to name a few, has also suggested that King Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry may take over the throne.

In Nostradamus’ written works, Century 8 Quatrain 97, he spoke of “great powers” changing and a “Kingdom growing no more”.

MSN reports: An author and leading expert on Nostradamus, Mario Reading had suggested that the seer predicted the exact year of the Queen’s death in cryptic poems written in 1555.

Reading had written about Nostradamus’s poems and wrote, “The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years short of her mother’s term of life.”

According to Reading when Nostradamus mentioned the words ‘King of the Islands’ in one of his poems, the astrologer was referring to the fact that much of the Commonwealth will break away during King Charles III’s reign.

He also claimed: “Prince Charles will be seventy-four years old in 2022 when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persists.”

According to Reading, King Charles will be forced to abdicate due to his age and after that, a certain someone will take over who was never expected to rule the throne. “A man will replace him who never expected to be King”

Reading said: “Does that mean that Prince William, who would have expected to succeed his father, is no longer in the picture?” The author mentioned that if Prince William will not take over then by default Prince Harry will become the king.