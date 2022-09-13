Nostradamus Predicted ‘Great Uprising’ Against King Charles III

A series of chilling predictions by Nostradamus about the Queen’s death in 2022 – and the sudden abdication of King Charles III – have been uncovered.

The French astrologer and seer has attracted international notoriety for predicting future events such as the 9/11 Twin Towers attacks, the Iraq War, the death of Princess Diana and the coronavirus pandemic.

Now passages published by Nostradamus in 1555 show his insights into the “Abdication of Charles III of England” following the death of the Queen.

For the year 2022, the seer’s revelations included the start of a new world war, the farewell of a queen, a global shake-up, with natural events, which will trigger worldwide chaos and power struggles, as well as the fall of a meteorite, an economic collapse and earthquakes.

In 2019 alone, Nostradamus predicted the fire that razed the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and predicted that during 2020, commercial space travel would be possible, something that the Space X company ventured into.

According to Nostradamus, King Charles will be forced out by the British public after they decide he is “unworthy”, leading to an unexpected man being named as the new king.

“A man, who, later, they considered unworthy.

“The people will force out the King of the Islands.

“A man will replace him who never expected to be king.”

Author Mario Reading, a leading expert on Nostradamus, deciphered more of the astrologer’s predictions on the subject in his book: Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies For The Future.

In it, Reading explains that Nostradamus successfully predicted that the Queen would die in 2022.

“This quatrain will come as no surprise to the British people and it has wide implications,” Reading wrote.

“The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years sort of her mother’s term of life.

“Prince Charles will be crowned in her stead, and become ‘King of the Islands’, the implication here being that he is no longer king of the other regions in the world over which his mother reigned – Canada, Australia, New Zealand, etc. – which will have, in the interim, become republics.”

According to Nostradamus, Charles’ reign will be brief and utterly disastrous. His subjects, the British people, will rise up against him, furious with his betrayal of the British nation.

Could Nostradamus be referring to Charles’ close friendship with Klaus Schwab and his allegiance to the World Economic Forum? Charles has already sworn allegiance to the globalist WEF, signalling that the Great Reset is his number one priority, which places the sovereignty of his nation in peril.

Then again, Nostradamus could be referring to Charles’ close friendship with Jimmy Savile, Britain’s most prolific pedophile.

There are plenty of reasons why the British people could be set to rise up against Charles III. Don’t forget his role in the tragic death of Princess Diana, the young and beautiful wife he was determined to cast aside.

Charles’ shady past should come as no surprise. Britain and the Commonwealth now have a sovereign who is descended Dracula, the tyrant who dipped his bread in the blood of his impaled victims.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that Charles is close friends with Klaus Schwab, the globalist overlord, whose plans for autocratic enslavement of the human race represent a modern version of the tyrant Vlad Dracula’s extremely violent style of rule.

Nostradamus goes on to claim that the public’s ongoing anger towards Charles is so great that when his agenda is revealed, he will be forced to abdicate. Reading explains:

“The pressure on him is so great, and his age so much against him, that Charles agrees to abdicate in favor of his son.

“The question is, which son? For in the last line Nostradamus makes it very clear that ‘a man will replace him who never expected to be king’.

“Does that mean that Prince William, who would have expected to succeed his father, is no longer in the picture?

This would mean that woke Prince Harry, favorite of the World Economic Forum, becomes king in his stead? That would make him King Henry IX, aged just 38.

The predictions have created a storm online, prompting many to claim the global elite are manufacturing a situation in which Harry and his wife Meghan become King and Queen consort of England.

If Nostradamus is correct and Charles is forced to abdicate, something strange happens to William’s line, and Harry is crowned King, then it will be as clear as day that Klaus Schwab and the WEF have infiltrated every government and institution on Earth and the globalist’s dream of a one-world government will have arrived.

Watch: