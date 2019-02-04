Northam Photo Shows Man in Same Plaid Pants as Blackface-KKK Yearbook Photo

February 4, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Northam College Photograph Shows Man in Same Plaid Pants as Blackface-KKK Yearbook Photo

Newly discovered photos of Democrat Virginia Governor Ralph Northman show him standing with a man in the same plaid pants as the KKK-blackface photo. 

On Friday, a picture of Northman’s medical school yearbook surfaced showing two men, one in a KKK hood and robe and one in ‘blackface’ on the same page as Northam.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: One half of the page shows Ralph Northam wearing a suit jacket and a tie, a photo of him in a cowboy hat and boots and another of him leaning up against a convertible.

On Saturday Governor Ralph Northam said the photo was not of him and Friday was the first time he saw the photo in blackface.

Now this…

Photos of Northam at medical school show him standing with a man in the same plaid pants as the KKK-blackface photo.

Here is a Northam friend in the plaid pants in a regular college shot —  And then in the blackface shot.

The pants were featured in another Northam college shot.

Ralph Northam is on the left.

But the man on the right is wearing the same plaid pants as the blackfaced fellow in the yearbook.

The pants somehow made it on Northam’s yearbook page.

https://twitter.com/badluck_jones/status/1091958460919406597

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)