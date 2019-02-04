Newly discovered photos of Democrat Virginia Governor Ralph Northman show him standing with a man in the same plaid pants as the KKK-blackface photo.

On Friday, a picture of Northman’s medical school yearbook surfaced showing two men, one in a KKK hood and robe and one in ‘blackface’ on the same page as Northam.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: One half of the page shows Ralph Northam wearing a suit jacket and a tie, a photo of him in a cowboy hat and boots and another of him leaning up against a convertible.

On Saturday Governor Ralph Northam said the photo was not of him and Friday was the first time he saw the photo in blackface.

Now this…

Photos of Northam at medical school show him standing with a man in the same plaid pants as the KKK-blackface photo.

Here is a Northam friend in the plaid pants in a regular college shot — And then in the blackface shot.

The pants were featured in another Northam college shot.

But the man on the right is wearing the same plaid pants as the blackfaced fellow in the yearbook.

The pants somehow made it on Northam’s yearbook page.

To be clear, AGAIN, the photo is not of Northam, but Northam is in the source pic here. pic.twitter.com/lREenPtx1J — Feckless Val (@Valnofux) February 3, 2019

https://twitter.com/badluck_jones/status/1091958460919406597