North Korea Warns Of ‘Very Grave Situation’ For US After Biden’s’Big Blunder’

North Korea has warned that the United States faces “a very grave situation” because President Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the country a security threat and revealing that he intends to maintain a hostile policy against it.

In his first address to Congress, Biden called North Korea’s and Iran’s nuclear programs “serious threats” to American and world security and said he will be working with allies to address those problems through diplomacy and stern deterrence.

Kwon Jong-gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said on Sunday. “His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) as it had been done by the US for over half a century“

RT reports: Kwon called Biden’s position – referring to Pyongyang’s deterrence against “constant nuclear blackmail” as a “threat” – an “illogical” encroachment on North Korea’s sovereign right to self-defense. US nuclear war exercises held shortly after Biden’s inauguration in January “proved in action who really threatens whom on the Korean peninsula and clearly showed that one must build a powerful deterrence to counter the US.”

A worsening crisis will spin out of control for the US if Washington retains “outdated policy from a Cold War-minded perspective and viewpoint,” Kwon said. Biden “made a big blunder in the light of the present-day viewpoint,” he added, and by disparaging Pyongyang in his first speech to Congress, the president made clear his hostile North Korean policies.

“We will be compelled to press for corresponding measures and, with time, the US will find itself in a very grave situation,” Kwon said.

The Washington-Pyongyang relationship appears to be veering off the track preferred by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has repeatedly urged Biden to build on the progress made by former President Donald Trump and reopen peace talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in late March that Biden doesn’t intend to meet with Kim.