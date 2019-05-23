North Korea: ‘Senseless’ Joe Biden Is a ‘Fool With Low IQ’

North Korea’s official news agency has weighed in on the 2020 Democratic primary, calling Joe Biden a “fool with low IQ” and stating that his belief he can win the presidential election is “enough to make a cat laugh.”

In a comment piece attacking the presidential candidate for his poor university grades and behavior as vice president, the zingers came thick and fast.

“He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh,” the agency, KCNA, wrote.

Independent reports: The attacks are odd for an American presidential primary, and come as Donald Trump has fostered a seemingly warm relationship with North Korean leadership since becoming president. That includes holding the first-ever face to face meeting between a sitting US president and the leader of the Korean country.

Mr Biden has frequently criticised Mr Trump, and has been relatively tough on North Korea during his decades in public service.

The news agency also called Mr Biden a “fool of low IQ”, and said Mr Biden had “the temerity to insult the supreme leadership”.

The comment continued to note that the North Korean regime would “never pardon” someone who insulted the country in that way.

Mr Biden has emerged as the leading candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary, and regularly polls 10 points or higher than his leading competitors.

As the leading candidate, he has frequently found himself in the line of fire from Mr Trump, who has weighed in on the 2020 Democratic primary frequently.