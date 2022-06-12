Nokia CEO Says Smartphone Tech Will Be Incorporated Into Human Bodies By 2030

Nokia CEO and WEF contributor Pekka Lundmark said that smartphone technology will be incorporated into human bodies by 2030.

During a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos this year, Lundmark said he expects that 6G will be here by 2030 but he doesn’t think the smartphone will be the most ‘common interface’.

He doesn’t think we’ll be accessing it via our smartphone, as it will be built directly into our bodies

“it will definitely happen. I was talking about 6G earlier, which (will happen) around 2030. I would say that by then, definitely, the smartphone as we know it today will not be the most common interface” Lundmark said adding that “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies.”

World Economic Forum… Humans to be integrated with smartphone technology by 2030 using 6G… Nokia CEO confirms conspiracy theory is real pic.twitter.com/Zuy0CHtXju — Pelham (@Resist_05) June 8, 2022

Lundmark did not specify exactly what he was referring to but some companies, like Elon Musk’s Neuralink, are working on producing electronic devices that can be implanted into the brain and used for communication with machines and other people. On a more basic level, as seen in Sweden, microchips can be implanted into people’s fingers and used to unlock things.

Activist Post reports: Besides transhuman body augmentation, developing wearable devices to facilitate virtual and augmented reality is another innovation that the WEF is excited about.

As previously reported by The Counter Signal, the World Economic Forum has taken a key leadership role in Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse.

“Advancements in technology have penetrated most sectors and transformed them administratively or in service delivery. The transformation, however, still needs further technological advancements to disrupt education. These advancements’ infiltration of education systems has become an increasing imperative,” reads a World Economic Forum article.

They further state that they hope to see VR and the metaverse replace conventional classrooms, even though they note that this runs the risk of isolating students from in-person experiences.

“VR does somewhat limit human interaction if not appropriately monitored and introduced with a guided programme and can cause isolation in younger generations,” the WEF writes.

Besides VR, WEF members have also stated that they’re excited about the potential for augmented reality, specifically the holograms that could be produced using 6G.

Speaking to Lundmark, Google CFO Ruth Porat added, “We believe that one of the big advantages of augmented reality is actually solving problems here on Earth.”

“It will be things like having glasses and being able to translate as you speak with glasses,” adding that the technology was “very close” to being released.

“Holograms,” Lundmark interjected.

“Holograms will be of very, very high quality in the era of 6G. I’ve already seen 5G-based demonstrations. They already work, but the next generation [of] technology — I mean, we could be having this meeting so that in reality we would be sitting in different parts of the world.”