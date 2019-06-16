Noel Gallagher Slams “Fascists” Trying to Overturn Brexit

Noel Gallagher has slammed “fascist” people who are trying to overturn Brexit and keep Britain in the EU.

“There’s only f***ing one thing worse than a fool who voted for Brexit. That’s the rise of the c*** trying to get the vote overturned.”

“You take part in a democratic f***ing process – if you don’t like the outcome, go to North Korea”, Noel told Manchester Evening News.

ManchesterEveningNews.co.uk reports: “I sat the day of Brexit and thought: ‘I can’t be arsed going to the polling station, who the f*** would vote to leave Europe? It’s a nonsensical f***ing idea’. And you wake up the next day and think: ‘F***ing hell, s***.’

“But the thing that is taking place after that is frankly a disgrace. It’s a disgrace when you see people trying to get that vote overturned. Because that’s fascism. Straight up. Pure and simple.

“Flying in the face of democracy, no matter what, because you don’t like what f***ing happened.

“None of us like it. But there it is, it’s happened. I get really f***ing cross at myself for not voting, as I’m sure a lot of people didn’t vote.

“They didn’t because they were thinking no one’s going to vote to leave, it’s a ridiculous idea. But now, I would defend the rights of people who voted to leave, it has to f***ing go through.”

We’re here to discuss Gallagher’s new EP, Black Star Dancing – but the conversation takes a political turn when we get onto the subject of Morrissey, who he says he’d love to write a song for.

How does the man who was once pictured sipping champagne with Tony Blair at Number 10 reconcile the former Smiths frontman’s controversial outbursts with his own beliefs?

“People’s political beliefs are their own. If that’s what he believes in, that’s what he believes in,” Gallagher says.

“I believe in something else. We’re all entitled to our own opinions. I think we live in a society now where everybody who has an opinion, someone will tell them to their face: ‘You’re f***ing wrong.’ But who are you or anybody to say your opinions on anything are wrong, you know what I mean?

“We’re living in strange times, aren’t we, where people’s beliefs are so opposing… It used to be people who were right-wing who were violent, protesting violently.

“Now you see people who are left-wing violently protesting and lobbing milkshakes – where did the milkshakes come from? It’s f***ing funny as f*** – over each other.”

Gallagher says he feels ‘bad for us, as a nation’ about the way Brexit has played out, despite not voting.

“I was always one of those people when I was growing up saying if you don’t vote, you don’t get to have an opinion,” he says.

“I was asked to go on Question Time and all that and I didn’t vote so it’s not for me – if I felt that strongly about it, I’d go to the polling station.

“I feel bad for us as a nation, that the Brexit thing has been handled so badly.

“And this unremarkable little man, Farage, this unremarkable little f***ing man, from nowhere, appears out of nowhere seemingly and has like somehow f***ing tapped into something that none of us were aware of.

“Maybe that’s our fault. We live in London, right – you might as well be in another country. Because everything is ran from down there. They don’t realise what’s going on in other parts of the country.”

And on the subject of a second referendum, he adds: “What happens then? What happens then if everyone votes to remain? Do we have a best of three? Or what happens if it comes back and it’s a bigger majority to leave, what happens then?

“It’s really sad f***ing times. But the thing I think about it is, when we eventually do leave, it’ll be f***ed up for a bit, right, then it’ll just get back to normal.

“No one is going to ostracise GB from the rest of the world. We’re too f***ng brilliant. There’s a lot of f***ing great things going on in this country. I don’t think when we leave we go into the abyss.

“It might get pretty black for a bit. We’ve got the stock market. The biggest f***ing money laundering racket in the world. It’s just sad that people are so divided now.”