Nobel Prize Winner Professor Luc Montagnier: ‘The Non Jabbed Will Save Humanity’

French virologist and Nobel prize winner Professor Luc Montagnier has declared that the non-jabbed will save humanity.

Below is a speech given by the Nobel laureate during a recent protest against the vaccine passport in France: BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Via Tgram

French virologist & Nobel prize winner Professor Luc Montagnier gets the hero's welcome on his arrival to today's protest

Montagnier: "The non vaccinated will save humanity". pic.twitter.com/W38cB5hmMD — Scottish Unity – Edinburgh Group (@scojw) January 15, 2022

Merci tout le monde🙏

Questo vaccino non protegge assolutamente, è riconosciuto da tutti, anzi, favorisce altre infezioni. La proteina utilizzata è tossica. Ci sono tanti morti e tanti giovani sportivi che hanno problemi cardiaci per colpa di questo vaccino!@RadioGenova#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7LiABl3QnL — Luc Montagnier (@LucMmontagnier) January 16, 2022

Transcript via Italy24news.com: “There are images, also extraordinary for me, of small bacteria even in the intestine, which are full of viruses. And this is a battle between bacteria and viruses, which must be defeated even with proper nutrition and hygiene. It is not just the vaccine that will cure it, but it is the combination of treatments that will eliminate this disease. There was a huge strategic mistake, something was synthesized and isolated, a huge strategic mistake.

Contrary to what was said at the beginning, these vaccines do not protect absolutely, and this is coming slowly. This is scientifically recognized by all today.

I ask all my colleagues to absolutely stop vaccinating with this type of vaccine.

Doctors today are perfectly informed of what I am saying, and therefore they should intervene immediately because the future of humanity is at stake. Many countries have forgotten about treatments, there is not only the vaccine, there are drugs that have not been used and that work very well, such as antibiotics.

It depends on you, above all on you not vaccinated that a tomorrow they will be able to save humanity. Only the unvaccinated will be able to save the vaccinated.

Vaccinated who will, in any case, contact the medical centers to be saved.

We must avoid listening and giving a voice to those who do not have the right to do so and let science speak. I repeat: it is the unvaccinated who will be able to save humanity.

At the beginning, the large pharmaceutical multinationals were very interested in vaccines for an economic issue.

The research continues, and I and my whole team continue to research this virus. The research does not stop, we have not yet reached the point. Man will win if he focuses on the law of nature and only on that. Every citizen is free and must also follow political ideas, take advantage of the upcoming elections to express your opinion.

What would I say to a young person today? You absolutely must act, each of you, and find the truth hidden behind the lies. Long live freedom “.