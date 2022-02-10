Nobel Prize Winner for Medicine Declares: ‘The Non-Vaccinated Will Save Humanity’

2008 Nobel Prize for Medicine laureate and virologist Luc Montagnier has slammed the mass vaccination program undertaken by world governments and declared the future of the human race now depends on those who have refused the jab.
“The non-vaccinated will save humanity,” said Prof. Montagnier at a recent protest against mandatory vaccinations in Italy. Montagnier called the mass vaccination against the coronavirus during the pandemic “unthinkable” and a historical blunder that is “creating the variants” and leading to deaths from the disease.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Prof. Montagnier was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008 for his work on the discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) decades earlier.
“It’s an enormous mistake, isn’t it? A scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake,” Montagnier said in an interview translated and published by the RAIR Foundation US.
“The history books will show that because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants,” the report said.
Many epidemiologists know this and have chosen to remain “silent” about the problem known as “antibody-dependent enhancement,” Prof. Montagnier claimed.
“It is the antibodies produced by the virus that enable an infection to become stronger,” he claimed in an interview with Pierre Barnerias of Hold-Up Media earlier this month.
While variants of viruses can occur naturally, Prof. Montagnier said that mass vaccination is driving the process.
“What does the virus do? Does it die or find another solution?
“It is clear that the new variants are created by antibody-mediated selection due to the vaccination.“
Vaccinating during a pandemic is “unthinkable” and is causing deaths, the winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize for Medicine said.
“The new variants are production and result from the vaccination. You see it in each country, it’s the same: in every country deaths follow vaccination,” he said, as per the report.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Broken Hillary Hits Rock Bottom, Now Trying To Sell Mugs Celebrating Her Failures - February 10, 2022
- Nobel Prize Winner for Medicine Declares: ‘The Non-Vaccinated Will Save Humanity’ - February 10, 2022
- Irish Football Club Stunned By Sudden Death of 19-Year-Old Star - February 10, 2022