Nobel Prize Winner and Vocal Opponent of Covid-19 Vaccines, Announced Dead

Dr. Luc Montagnier, the eminent Nobel prize winning medical researcher who has been a vocal opponent of Covid-19 vaccinations during the pandemic, has been announced dead.

The eminent French virologist died at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France on 8 February, just weeks after making headlines around the world declaring that “the unvaccinated will save humanity,” according to reports from France.

Prof. Dr. Luc Montagnier died today

Nobel Prize Winner in Medicine who discovered AlDS said in public 2020 already – the gene injection is 'Creating Variants'.

He said that epidemiologists know but are “silent” about the phenomenon, known as “Antibody-Dependent Enhancement” (ADE) pic.twitter.com/lUsmyPhtZ6 — __Stang (@lntere__stang) February 9, 2022

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Montagnier promoted the theory that SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus, was man-made and escaped from a laboratory. His willingness to go against the official narrative landed him in trouble with the mainstream media and fact checkers, who worked tirelessly to suppress his work and silence his voice.

Predictably, Google are also suppressing news of the death of the prominent Nobel laureate. Even in death, Montagnier is being suppressed by the elites that control the flow of information.

FranceSoir provided a fitting tribute to the fallen Nobel laureate and truth teller:

Montagnier was a biologist and virologist, but also and above all a man of remarkable intelligence, who lived for science. In addition to having been named Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008 for the discovery of the AIDS virus, he worked alongside the greatest scientific institutes in the world during his life.

Emeritus research director at the CNRS, professor at the Institut Pasteur, director of the Center for Molecular and Cellular Biology at Queens College of the City University of New York, director of a research institute at the Jiao-tong University of Shanghai.

He supported the Academy of Sciences as well as the National Academy of Medicine through his research for many years. For this, he has received countless awards and accolades.

Despite his advanced age and despite all the criticism he suffered in the autumn of his life, notably from part of the scientific community, Luc Montagnier has always fought for free science.