Nobel Peace Prize Could Be Stripped From Obama; Given To Trump

The Nobel Peace Prize given to Obama could soon be stripped from him and handed to President Trump instead, according to reports.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee controversially chose to honor Obama around ten years ago “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” much to the dismay of politicians and Nobel officials who were horrified at the decision.

Now the decision could finally be reversed due to mounting pressure from various political figures, civil leaders and authors.

Sputniknews.com reports: Barack Obama may see his prize revoked in the light of another world leader — Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi — getting recently stripped of Amnesty International’s (AI) highest award.

On 11 November, AI Secretary General informed Aung San Suu Kyi her 2009 Ambassador of Conscience Award was revoked. Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient like Obama, was also condemned by nearly half a million people who have signed a petition to strip her of the award.

While opposition to Obama’s prize may see resurgence, the support for the current US president to get the Nobel Peace Prize recently saw fresh backing by US lawmakers.

A group of American politicians have signed a resolution in support of the current US President getting the prize in 2019.

The politicians said that Trump’s efforts on a peace deal on the Korean peninsula deserved the Nobel Committee’s recognition.

“Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize when he hadn’t even taken office yet and did absolutely nothing,” said Ohio’s Republican Representative John Becker, one of the signatories to resolution.

According to Ladbrokes, an online betting site, US President Donald Trump is second in the betting at the 5/2 odds of him winning.

The Nobel Committee has not confirmed plans to revoke Barack Obama’s award.