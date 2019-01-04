Nobel Chief Says He ‘Deeply Regrets’ Giving Obama Peace Prize

Former Nobel boss, Geir Lundestad, says he deeply regrets giving Barack Obama the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

According to his recently published autobiography, Lundestad reveals how the Nobel Peace Prize committee became increasingly horrified at Obama’s failures as his Presidency unravelled:

“No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama,” Mr. Lundestad writes.

“Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake,” he says. “In that sense the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for”.

Godfatherpolitics.com reports: Lundestad that at first Obama greeted the situation with some good sense and initially said he did not even want to come pick the thing up.

But, soon enough his natural (and proper) embarrassment at being given the award for no logical reason was overcome by his arrogance and desire for personal adulation. He went and picked it up in person anyway.

Of course, Obama’s detractors here in the U.S.A. widely made fun of the idiotic award.

As well they should. Obama did not deserve any “peace prize” before he had even fairly begun his first term.

And eight years later, even Lundestad now admits that Obama did nothing even after two terms to deserve it.

It’s about time they admit it.