Noam Chomsky: We Must Literally Starve the Unvaxxed into Submission

Far-left intellectual Noam Chomsky has called on governments worldwide to segregate unvaccinated people from the rest of the society and deny them food so they “starve into submission.”

“Such people have to be– they should have the decency to remove themselves from the community, if they refuse to do that, then measures have to be taken to safeguard the community from them,” Chomsky told the Primo Radical YouTube show recently.

“Then comes the practical question that you asked: How can we get food to them? Well, that’s actually their problem.”

“Of course, if they really become destitute then yes you have to move in with some measure to secure their survival, just as you do with people in jail,” Chomsky said.

