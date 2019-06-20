No Prison Time For Pedophile Who Molested 11-Yr-Old and Gave Her STD

A pedophile who molested an 11-year-old girl and gave her an STD has been spared prison and allowed to walk free by a judge.

Joseph Meili, 21, from Springfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing the 11-year-old girl but instead of serving a lengthy prison sentence, all he got as punishment was supervised probation.

Judge Calvin Holden also dismissed charges of child kidnapping and first-degree statutory rape in exchange for the plea.

Holden has a history of handing down extremely lenient sentences to child molesters. In 2016, he sentenced a 24-year-old man convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old child he was babysitting to just 30 days in jail and five years of probation. The sentence sparked a Change.org petition calling for Holden’s removal from the bench.

But in the horrific case of Joseph Meili, who gave his child victim chlamydia, Judge Holden did not see fit to send him to jail at all.

It all started when Meili contacted the girl using an app called ‘Meet Me’. The girl used the app on her mother’s phone. After exchanging a number of messages, the girl finally agreed to meet the man one early morning on July 16.

LifeShared report:

Meili drove to Republic that morning where the girl stayed and picked her up in a red car and drove back to his Springfield apartment. The girl had given the address to the man through the app as well.

Meili was also accused of allegedly kidnapping the girl in a probable cause statement.

The girl fell asleep in Meili’s apartment. But soon after she woke up, she felt as though something sexual had taken place. While she was asleep according to the statement.

Later on, she told investigators that Meili had taken off her clothes and had raped her. During further investigation, semen was also found on the girl’s underwear.

During a test a few weeks later after the incident, it was found that the girl had tested positive for chlamydia according to the police.

At the time when she was still in Meili’s apartment, a search for her was already in progress by a number of people from various departments, such as those from the Sheriff’s office and firefighters.

They knocked on doors and searched the nearby woods, for any traces of her. They also attempted to locate the girl by pinging her cellphone. They could not find her the whole day, according to Republic police.

Later that evening 11-year-old came back to her house and was found in her bedroom.

She was packing a bag to leave again. She had been dropped off by Meili back to her house before she made an attempt to leave again. Later, the police contacted Meili over the phone but he expressed surprise about the incident and said he did not have a clue about what the police was talking about.

“I’m freaking out,” Meili said, according to the Springfield News-Leader. According to the statement, Meili said he did meet up with a girl, but her page on the app showed that she was 18 years old. Meili also added he wanted to tell the officer his side of the story, and even agreed to meet up with a detective at a local McDonald’s.

However the next day, Meili left a voicemail for a detective and said he did not want to talk any longer. Based on the information from Meili’s roommates, officers arrested Meili for child kidnapping at an outlet of Fuddruckers.

