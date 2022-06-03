“No One Actually Needs an AR-15” Says Hillary Clinton

“No one actually needs an AR-15″ according to Hillary Clinton.

Clinton made her comment via twitter on Friday, but seemed to forget that she’d received years of taxpayer-funded protection from agencies and departments, many of which make use of AR-15 rifles.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

No one actually needs an AR-15. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 3, 2022

Breitbart reports: This is not the first time Clinton has a taken a position against guns that runs totally counter to the fact she has spent many years of her life living with the peace of mind that comes from being protected by good guys with guns.

Following the December 2, 2015, San Bernardino attack that killed 14, Clinton said, “Guns, in and of themselves…will not make Americans safer.”

She reacted to push-back against gun-free zones and calls for more citizens armed for self-defense by saying, “…Arming more people–to do what?–I think it’s not the appropriate response to terrorism.”

On January 3, 2016, Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump pushed back against Hillary’s comments, saying, “Hillary said that guns don’t keep you safe. If she really believes that she should demand that her heavily armed bodyguards quickly disarm!”