‘No More Walking On Eggshells’: Mike Lindell Launching Free Speech Social Media Platform

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is developing his own “free speech” social media platform that will allow people to freely express views, without fear of being cancelled by the ‘woke’ left-wing mob.

Lindell announced his plans during an interview with Charlie Kirk on his podcast Friday.

“We’re launching this big platform so all the voices of our country can come back and start telling it like it is again,” Lindell said.

“You will not need YouTube,” he added.

“You won’t need these places. So it will be where everything can be told because we’ve got to get our voices back.”

“People will be able to talk and not walk on eggshells.”

Lindell added the platform has been in development for four years and that it was going to be much bigger than Twitter.

“Every single influencer person on the planet can come there.”

“You’re going to have a platform to speak out,” he said.

“It’s not just like a little Twitter platform.”

Businessinsider.com reports: Mediaite first reported on the news.

The voting-machine company Dominion last month filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell, who spread the conspiracy theory claiming that Dominion’s technology had switched votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The theory has been thoroughly debunked.

He was barred from Twitter in January, and in February both YouTube and Vimeo pulled down a two-hour film called “Absolute Proof” that he’d made about the election. Lindell claimed in the podcast that 140 million people had viewed the film.

Lindell also spoke about “cancel culture” and said his Wikipedia page had been “changed into something I’m not,” without giving specifics.

“Google canceled me on some things, I can tell you,” he said, adding that he bought ads on the search engine so that more people would see his election-fraud “evidence.”

He said Google took “tens of thousands of dollars” from him in advertising revenue before it “shut me down.”

Lindell also said that “even the bad stations” wouldn’t have him on their shows to talk about Dominion, election fraud, and the coronavirus vaccine.

“They’re suppressing our voices,” he said.

He said that the platform would launch in “four or five weeks,” but also that it could launch in “10 days.” He added that he couldn’t say the name of it yet.

In response to Lindell’s support for the election-fraud theory, retailers have cut ties with MyPillow. Lindell said 22 retailers had stopped selling his pillows, the latest being Sam’s Club and Boscov’s.