NO MORE CENSORSHIP: DOJ Propose Rolling Back Big Tech Section 230 Protections

The Department of Justice proposed new legislation on Wednesday that will revoke protections from Big Tech platforms that regularly censor conservatives.

Last week, in an interview with Fox News, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr warned that social media giants are “engaged in censorship” and are acting like publishers:

“So you think these [social media] firms are somehow censoring the president and his supporters?” host Bret Baier asked Barr. “I think there are — clearly these, these entities are now engaged in censorship,” Barr responded. “And they originally held themselves out as open forums where people, where the third parties could come and express their views and they built up a tremendous network of eyeballs. “They had a lot of market power based on that presentation,” the attorney general added. “And now they are acting much more like publishers because they’re censoring particular viewpoints and putting their own content in there to to diminish the impact of various people’s views.”

Watch: AG Barr claims social media platforms are “censoring particular viewpoints and putting their own content in there” pic.twitter.com/IqJSK3T1Ep — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) June 10, 2020

Just three weeks ago President Trump signed an executive order to deal with social media’s unconstitutional censorship of conservatives and independent opinions.

Now, Barr’s DOJ is proposing legislation to remove protections Big Tech platforms like Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook (FB.O) have had for decades, a department official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters reports:

President Donald Trump, who has battled Twitter (TWTR.N) and other tech companies over alleged censorship of conservative voices on social media platforms, said in late May he would propose legislation that may scrap or weaken the law shielding internet companies, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate the outlets where he has been criticized.

Trump wants to “remove or change” a provision of a law known as Section 230. Under the 1996 Communications Decency Act, Section 230 does not generally hold platforms responsible for what their users post and allows them to moderate the content of their sites as they see fit.

The Justice Department plans to make a legislative proposal that Congress would have to pass, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the proposal.