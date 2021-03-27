‘No More 2A’: White House Confirms Biden Will Sign Gun Control Executive Orders

White House press secretary Jen Paki confirmed Friday that Joe Biden intends to sign a slew of anti-gun executive orders that will infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of citizens.

“Yes,” Psaki robotically said in response to a question on the subject during Friday’s press briefing. “I can’t give you an exact time frame in part, because they have to go through a review process, which is something that we do from here.”

“I will note that when we, when the president was the vice president in the Obama-Biden administration, he helped put in place twenty three executive actions to combat gun violence,” she added.

“It’s one of the levers that we can use that any federal government, any president, can use to help address the prevalence of gun violence and address community safety around the country.”

Dailycaller.com reports: Biden hinted at enacting gun reforms through executive action at his press conference on Thursday, but he also stated he needed to “wait another minute” to first pursue other priorities, primarily his “Build Back Better” economic recovery package.

The New York Times reported that gun control advocates felt betrayed by Biden’s comments.

“I’m disappointed he has the nerve and audacity to say he’s going to do things in sequential order,” said Brady: United Against Gun Violence Vice President Maisha Fields. “It’s out of order to have to bury your child. It’s out of order to be shopping for eggs and to have your life disrupted.”