NO MORE 2A: Joe Biden Vows to Ban Online Gun & Ammo Sales

The strict gun control proposals set forth by Joe Biden include a blanket ban on online ammunition and gun sales.

The ban would also prohibit online sales of gun parts.

Biden’s campaign website states: “Biden will enact legislation to prohibit all online sales of firearms, ammunition, kits, and gun parts.”

Breitbart.com reports: It also contains a link to the March for Our Lives’ “Peace Plan”, which calls for “a prohibition on any and all online firearm and ammunition sales or transfers, including gun parts.”

Breitbart News reported that one of Biden’s other gun control policy proposals includes a provision that could require every AR-15 rifle be registered under the National Firearms Act of 1934 (NFA). Unless there were some form of carve-out, this could mandate that American gun owners pay a $200 federal tax per AR-15 that they own.

The National Rifle Association’s Andrew Arulanandam told Breitbart News that the current “low end” estimate of privately-owned AR-15s in the United States is 18 million. A tax of $200 on 18 million AR-15s means that gun owners could potentially be required to pay a collective $3.6 billion in taxes if this policy were enacted into legislation.