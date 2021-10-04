‘No Matter How Loud You Yell, Don’t Expect To Do Everything The Vaccinated Do’ Don Lemon Tells The Unvaxxed

Duing his show on Friday, Don Lemon said that the unvaccinated should not expect to be able to do the things that the vaccinated can…. “no matter how loudly they yell about it.”

The CNN anchor, who thinks that unvaccinated people are “stupid” and should be “shunned” then added “there is the literal toxicity of anti-vax rhetoric in the face of vaccine mandates. California is the first state in the nation to require COVID vaccinations for students. Great California. I said it.”

Breitbart reports: He continued, “This is about public health. We just passed a grim milestone of 700,000 deaths from COVID in this country. 700,000 dead Americans, 700,000 dead Americans from COVID. Now the vast majority of the people that we’re losing are unvaccinated. This is about stopping a virus that is killing us. It’s not about feelings. It’s not about freedom or liberties…No matter how loudly people yell about it.”

He added, “This is a little history lesson for you. Okay? In the early 1900s, when smallpox was running ramped a man named Henning Jacobson refused to be vaccinated. He took his case to the Supreme Court where Justice John Marshall Harlan delivered the decision the law did not violate the 14th Amendment.”

Lemon concluded, “It’s not about feelings or freedom. What kind of freedom do people want when they say they’re not getting vaccinated because they believe in freedom? Do they want the freedom to get sick? Do they want the freedom to be hospitalized or worse? Do they want the freedom to be lying in an overcrowded hospital, struggling for every breath? Do they want that freedom for the people they love to be infected with a deadly virus? What kind what kind of freedom is that? Don’t do it then, and don’t expect to do everything everybody else dose, the people that are vaccinated.”