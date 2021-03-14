“No Culture, No Future:” French Actress Strips Naked at Awards Show to Protest NWO Lockdowns

French actress strips naked at awards show to protest lockdowns
A French actress stripped naked at an awards show on Friday to protest the draconian COVID-19 lockdowns imposed by the globalist elites.

Corinne Masiero was invited on stage at the Cesar Awards to present the award for best costuming in French film and media.

The actress stunned audiences as she walked on stage in a fake blood-stained donkey costume, before sarcastically explaining live on television that she would’ve worn something more appropriate if it were deemed “essential.”

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Masiero’s back was painted with the phrase “no culture, no future,” in a possible dig at the uniformity of American-style cultural liberalism and left-wing identity politics.

(WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW)

The stunt was mostly applauded by the audience, who appeared in agreement with Masiero’s statement against COVID-induced erosion of the arts and culture in France.

French screenwriter Stephane Demoustier later went on to object to the continuing closure of movie theaters in the same awards show. As American liberal “celebrities” bow before Anthony Fauci and demand craven obedience to a medicalized “safe” vision of society, their French competitors appear much more inclined to fight for authentic self-expression.

