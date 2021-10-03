“No Comment”: Lockheed Exec Refuses To Answer Questions on UFO in Leaked Video

A top executive for Lockheed Martin is staying tight-lipped about newly leaked footage of a UFO at one of its top-secret facilities in southern California.

A viral video released earlier this week shows a mysterious aircraft being transported on one of Lockheed’s Helendale Radar Cross Section Test Range outside of the Mojave Desert. WATCH:

In an interview with Defense One on Tuesday, Lockheed Vice President Jeff Babione was asked to comment on the UFO footage.

“I can’t,” Babione told the reporter.

Asked about potential security concerns at the facility following the release of the video, Babione simply responded: “We’re in good shape.”