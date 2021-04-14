Nikki Haley Says She Won’t Run For President In 2024 If Trump Decides To Seek Second Term

April 14, 2021
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has said that she will not run for president in 2024 if former President Donald Trump chooses to run for a second term.

The South Carolina governor said she would instead support Trump him if he decided to run.

SaraCarter reports: “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley told reporters on Monday during a visit to South Carolina State University. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about, at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made.”

Haley responded, “yes,” when asked if she would support a second bid by Trump in 2024.

The former South Carolina governor said she has not talked to Trump since the November election, however, she praised the former president, saying she had “a great working relationship” with him during her time in his administration.

