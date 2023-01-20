Nikki Haley Says She Could Be The New Leader America Needs

Hinting at a possible 2024 presidential bid, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley said she believes she could be the new leader America needs.

“If I run, I’m running against Joe Biden. That’s what I’m focused on, because we can’t have a second term of Joe Biden,” Haley said in an interview aired Thursday on Fox News’s “Special Report.”

Haley said she thought she could be an effective commander-in-chief but hadn’t quite made a final decision on whether or not to run for president in 2024.

Yes, I think I can be that leader,” Haley told anchor Brett Baier when asked about her presidential ambitions.

Sh said, “Well, I’m not going to make an announcement here, but when you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at ‘does the current situation push for new leadership?’ The second question is, ‘am I that person that could be that new leader?’

Yes, we need to go in a new direction. And can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader. I was — as governor, I took on a hurting state with double-digit unemployment, and we made it the beast of the southeast. As ambassador, I took on the world when they tried to disrespect us, and I think I showed what I’m capable of at the United Nations.

So, do I think I could be that leader? Yes, but we are still working through things, and we’ll figure it out. I’ve never lost a race. I said that then, I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now, but stay tuned.”