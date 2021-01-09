Nikki Haley Condemns Big Tech Censorship As ‘Act of Communism’

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has slammed Big Tech giants for censoring President Trump and his supporters, claiming their behavior is “what happens in China, not our country.”

Haley’s remarks were made in a Friday tweet, which was released shortly after Twitter and Facebook boasted it would permanently ban a sitting American President from their platforms.

Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country. #Unbelievable — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 8, 2021

Breitbart.com reports: In November, after Twitter flagged her tweet about election fraud, Haley called out Twitter for ignoring a tweet casting doubt on the Holocaust by Iran’s Ayatollah.

Wow. When Iran’s Ayatollah says the Holocaust didn’t happen, Twitter doesn’t say “this claim is disputed.” When I say ballot harvesting makes election fraud easier Twitter says that’s disputed. Wonder why conservatives don’t trust big tech? pic.twitter.com/5SGkqyOhUe — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 13, 2020

“Wow,” Haley stated at the time. “When Iran’s Ayatollah says the Holocaust didn’t happen, Twitter doesn’t say ‘this claim is disputed.’ When I say ballot harvesting makes election fraud easier Twitter says that’s disputed. Wonder why conservatives don’t trust big tech?”

In addition to Twitter, other companies like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch have indefinitely suspended the president’s access.