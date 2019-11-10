Nikki Haley Claims Top Trump Aides Tried To Recruit Her To Undermine President

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says she was asked several times to undermine the President

In a new book, With All Due Respect, Haley claims that two of President Trumps senior advisers undermined and ignored him in what they said was an effort to “save the country”. They sought to recruit her to work around and subvert Trump, but she says she refused

Press TV reports: Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John Kelly were the two former senior advisers who tried to recruit her, The Washington Post reported Sunday, citing an interview with the former UN envoy as well as Haley’s upcoming memoir.

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote.

“It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing,” she added.

In her book, Haley reportedly recalls how she clashed with Tillerson and Kelly during a White House meeting after suggesting that Washington should withhold funding for a UN agency that supports Palestinians.

She said her opinion was backed by Trump’s Middle East envoys but Kelly and Tillerson argued that cutting aid could expose Israel retaliation by Palestinian forces while also reducing US influence.

According to the report, Kelly later on told Haley that “I have four secretaries of state: you, H.R., Jared, and Rex. I only need one,” she wrote, referring to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

“I was so shocked I didn’t say anything going home because I just couldn’t get my arms around the fact that here you have two key people in an administration undermining the president,” Haley told the Post.