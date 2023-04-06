Nike Sponsor Biological Male To Promote Their Sports Bras

Nike has been accused of mocking women after it was revealed that transgender-identified biological male Dylan Mulvaney had entered into a lucrative sponsorship deal with them to promote their leggings and sports bras.

As part of the deal, Mulvaney posted a video of himself on instagram where he can be seen prancing about in the bra and leggings.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He wrote: “Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with @nikewomen ‘s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner”.

As Oli London pointed out: “Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place!”

Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man.



Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid 💰by Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man!



Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! #nike… pic.twitter.com/XK33HJYo63 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

Mulvaney recently generated controversy after being made a Bud Light spokesperson to promote the NCAA basketball championship

Summit News reports: Numerous others called for a boycott of the company, seemingly unaware that their reaction to the farce is what Nike is banking on to generate millions of dollars in free advertising.

Yes we all need to stop giving these Woke companies money every time they do something like this. Go Woke= Go Broke — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

Me too — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) April 5, 2023

I won’t be buying another pair of @Nike which is disappointing, as it’s my favourite brand for shoes. Of all the woman in the world to represent Nike woman, you chose a man 🤮 — Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) April 5, 2023

Mulvaney is MOCKING women. The companies supporting this mockery clearly do not hold any respect for women. Stop supporting these companies. — Hope Eternal (@HduntonBrooks) April 5, 2023

I’ve been a woman a whole lot longer than his 365 days and I can assure you I do not run or exercise like that. I take group classes and not one woman in my classes exercises like that. Also, why would they select someone to test sports bras that clearly does not have boobs lol — Ninergrl80 (@Ninergrl80) April 5, 2023

The sponsorship deal once again underscores how, far from being marginalized and discriminated against, transgender people enjoy endorsements from some of the world’s biggest corporate behemoths.

Mulvaney and his ilk have adopted ‘woman face’ to cash in on an increasingly bigger scale by grifting off of a transgender movement that grows more bizarre and extremist by the day.

Even transgender people who seriously believe they can identify as a different gender should be perturbed by Mulvaney blatantly exploiting the whole thing for money.