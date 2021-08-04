NIH Orders Parents To Wear Masks Inside Their Own Homes

National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins has ordered parents to wear face masks inside their own homes.

Yes, really. During an appearance on New Day, Collins said the extreme measure was necessary to protect kids from the delta variant, despite him admitting that health problems in children are exceedingly “rare.”

“Which means recommendations of mask-wearing in schools and at home,” Collins said during a CNN interview on Tuesday.

“Parents of unvaccinated kids should be thoughtful about this, and the recommendation is to wear masks there as well. I know that’s uncomfortable, I know it seems weird, but it is the best way to protect your kids.”

Summit.news reports: Imagine being so terrorized by the grossly exaggerated threat of COVID, imagine being such a spineless jellyfish conformist, that you wear masks inside your own house.

That’s completely absurd.

“The NIH director says that vaccinated parents should be wearing masks *at home* to protect their kids, who have essentially zero risk of dying from COVID,” commented Matt Walsh.

“These are the ravings of a mad man. This guy should be locked in an asylum. It’s that crazy.”

As we have exhaustively documented, masks are completely useless and were imposed to elicit mass conformity – there is no peer reviewed study that proves their efficacy in stopping the spread of a virus.

A peer reviewed study involving 6,000 participants in Denmark revealed that “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19,” the Spectator reported.

As previously highlighted, Dr Colin Axon, a SAGE advisor for the UK government, dismissed face masks as “comfort blankets” that do virtually nothing, noting that the COVID-19 virus particle is up to 5,000 times smaller than the holes in the mask.

“The small sizes are not easily understood but an imperfect analogy would be to imagine marbles fired at builders’ scaffolding, some might hit a pole and rebound, but obviously most will fly through,” Axon said.