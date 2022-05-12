NIH Director Confirms Agency Deceitfully Hid COVID Genes on Orders from the Chinese Regime

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) director confirmed on Wednesday that officials at the NIH deliberately and deceitfully withheld information about genomic sequences of the COVID-19 virus on the orders of Communist China.

On Wednesday, Lawrence Tabak, the acting director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), told the House Appropriations subcommittee that the agency “eliminated from public view” all the data from the location of the virus’s origin, Wuhan.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

When asked by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler why the NIH would take orders from the Chinese regime, Tabek responded by admitting that “there’s no question that the communication that we had about the sequence archive — Sequence Read Archive — could have been improved. I freely admit that.”

“If I may, the archive never deleted the sequence, it just did not make it available for interrogation,” Tabek said.

“So wait, you have the information still?” Beutler asked.

“We have the information,” Tabek answered. “Anybody who submits to the Sequence Read Archive is allowed to ask for it to be removed. And that investigator did do that. But we never erase it.”

Amgreatness.com reports: The congresswoman followed up with another question confirming that the information was never fully erased, but instead hidden from public view, which Tabek confirmed.

Vanity Fair initially reported that the information in question could have ultimately determined whether or not the virus was formed naturally, or if it originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV); this debate remains highly contentious in the United States and around the world, although other evidence seems to point to the WIV as the more likely origin of the virus that has since spread across the globe.