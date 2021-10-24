Nigel Farage Says Vaccine Passports Are An ‘Infringement On Our Liberties’

Brexit leader and GB News presenter Nigel Farage has slammed vaccine passports describing them as an “infringement on our liberties”

He also believes, that despite what they say, UK government will bring back lockdowns if coronavirus cases rise.

During a live Farage at Large event in Folkestone, Kent, for GB News this week Farage said: “I think we’re not too far away from the government following Scotland and making us have vaccine passports”

Adding: “I just don’t think that makes any sense. I don’t believe that is a reasonable step to take. It’s too big of an infringement on our liberties.”

I will not be showing any vaccine passport to go and buy a pint. It is an infringement on our liberties.



Breitbart reports: The Brexit leader made the comments after Scotland and Wales introduced domestic vaccine passports for entering large entertainment venues like nightclubs and stadiums, with fears the measures could soon be heading to England and Northern Ireland.

Over the Summer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs in England at the end of September. While the plans were cancelled, ministers later said that the measure remains in reserve if hospital numbers increase over the Winter, as part of what has been dubbed Plan B, which could see the return of the mask mandate and work-from-home orders.

The government has recently come under pressure from the NHS Federation and the British Medical Association to reintroduce mandatory masks in public enclosed spaces and on public transport. The calls were rejected, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid did threaten Britons that to “keep your freedoms”, you must get vaccinated.

Farage said of the health secretary’s comments: “The government was slightly cagey. They don’t want to go for Plan B, but Sajid Javid basically said unless you go and get your booster jabs, you will lose your freedoms — which struck me as being something of an oxymoron.

“He’s gone further overnight. He says: ‘If we feel at any point it’s becoming unsustainable… we won’t hesitate to act.’ That means only one thing: they are contemplating locking us back down again if the case rates get to 100,000 a day and if the numbers being admitted to hospital get too high.”