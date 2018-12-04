Nigel Farage Quits UKIP Over Their ‘Obsession With Tommy Robinson & Muslims’

Nigle Farage has quit UKIP saying it is no longer the Brexit party and has instead become “obsessed with Islam and Tommy Robinson”.

Farage, UKIP’s founding member accused its leadership of trying to court “extremists” like English Defense League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson.

On Tuesday he announced: “With a heavy heart, I am leaving UKIP…..It’s not the Brexit party our nation so badly needs.”

Last month Farage said he was “appalled” after Robinson was appointed as UKIP leader Gerard Batten’s special advisor on grooming gangs and prisons.

RT reports: In his farewell op-ed, published in the Telegraph, Farage accused the party of trying to bring in “extremists,” describing the party in its current state as “obsessed with Islam and Tommy Robinson.”

Speaking later on his radio show on LBC, Farage warned that continued association with Robinson would tarnish the party’s reputation, and give the anti-Brexit lobby a convenient punching bag “for years to come.”

Since Farage resigned as UKIP leader in 2016, the party has sought to win over a younger, more dynamic demographic. Current leader Gerard Batten welcomed a cohort of right-wing internet personalities into the party this year, including Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson, Mark ‘Count Dankula’ Meechan, and Carl Benjamin, aka Sargon of Akkad.

Watch the moment Nigel Farage announced that he has quit Ukip here 👇https://t.co/OXukkxFKV7 — LBC (@LBC) December 4, 2018

Tommy Robinson – real name Christopher Yaxley-Lennon – was appointed an “advisor on prison reform and rape gangs”by Batten last month. Farage was not the only senior UKIP figure to jump ship after Robinson’s appointment, as former Deputy Chairwoman Suzanne Evans quit the party on Monday, citing the “perverse direction” Batten was steering it in.