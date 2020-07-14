Nick Cannon: We Have Given ‘Too Much Power’ To ‘The Illuminati, Zionists and Rothschilds’

Humanity has given “too much power” to the “Illuminati, Zionists and Rothschilds” and fallen prey to “centralized banking” according to popular media personality Nick Cannon, the host of Fox’s The Masked Singer and former host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”.

Cannon posted a YouTube video last week of an interview with rapper Professor Griff who was a member of the legendary hip hop group Public Enemy.

Of his controversial statements from the 1980s, Griff recalled he had been asked, “Who controls the music industry?

“Well what am I supposed to say?” he continued.

He added that, during one interview, the interviewer’s “girlfriend walks in, and his girlfriend’s white and Jewish. … Now his white Jewish girlfriend is sitting next to him, and she’s getting offended by me calling out the Cohens and the Moskowitzs.”

Cannon chimed in, “You’re just speaking facts. There’s no reason to be scared of anything when you’re speaking the truth.”

Cannon also took aim at the Rothschild family, saying, “When we talk about the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.”

Later in the episode Cannon also laments “giving too much power to the ‘they.’ And then the ‘they’ turns into illuminati, the Zionists, the Rothschilds.”

In a Twitter thread on Monday, Cannon responded to criticism of his remarks and attempted to clarify his meaning, saying, “Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

“The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles,” he added.

“When you look at The Media, and other sectors in our nation’s history, African Americans and The people of the Jewish community have partnered to create some of the best, most revolutionary work we know today,” Canon said. “I am an advocate for people’s voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly. In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all including myself must continue educating one another &embrace uncomfortable conversations it’s the only way we ALL get better.”

“I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative. Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!” he concluded.