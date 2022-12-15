NHS Urges Pre-Christmas Covid Boosters

NHS England is urging people to have a pre-Christmas booster jab if eligible.

They never give up…..the new recommendation has been made due to a slight rise in covid infections in parts of the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS)

They report that in the week to 26 November, about 1.1 million people in the UK tested positive.

Covid levels had been falling since mid-October and still remain low. But those who are eligible are being urged to get a Covid booster jab this weekend before families and friends start mixing over the holiday season.

The BBC reports: NHS England director of vaccinations and screening, Steve Russell, said: “If you are yet to have your Covid booster or flu jab, please book in as soon as possible and take up the opportunities on offer around the country this weekend to ensure you have maximum protection over Christmas.”

Pop-up vaccination sites will be located at some community health centres, food banks and places of worship, NHS England says.

Michelle Bowen, from the ONS, said: “Infections have continued to increase across England, increased in Northern Ireland for the first time in a month and the trend in all other UK countries is now uncertain.

“Across English regions and ages, it is a mixed picture of uncertainty and increases in infection rates, and we will continue to monitor the data carefully over the winter months.”

The ONS estimates are based on tests for Covid-19 on thousands of people in private households across the UK, but not in hospitals or care homes.

The results show that infections went up in London, south-east England, Yorkshire and the Humber and the east of England, and were highest in secondary-age children and people in their early 20s.

But the ONS says there is uncertainty around the figures because fewer than normal test results were received due to postal strikes.