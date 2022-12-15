NHS Urges Pre-Christmas Covid Boosters

NHS England is urging people to have a pre-Christmas booster jab if eligible.
They never give up…..the new recommendation has been made due to a slight rise in covid infections in parts of the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS)
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
They report that in the week to 26 November, about 1.1 million people in the UK tested positive.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Covid levels had been falling since mid-October and still remain low. But those who are eligible are being urged to get a Covid booster jab this weekend before families and friends start mixing over the holiday season.
The BBC reports: NHS England director of vaccinations and screening, Steve Russell, said: “If you are yet to have your Covid booster or flu jab, please book in as soon as possible and take up the opportunities on offer around the country this weekend to ensure you have maximum protection over Christmas.”
Pop-up vaccination sites will be located at some community health centres, food banks and places of worship, NHS England says.
Michelle Bowen, from the ONS, said: “Infections have continued to increase across England, increased in Northern Ireland for the first time in a month and the trend in all other UK countries is now uncertain.
“Across English regions and ages, it is a mixed picture of uncertainty and increases in infection rates, and we will continue to monitor the data carefully over the winter months.”
The ONS estimates are based on tests for Covid-19 on thousands of people in private households across the UK, but not in hospitals or care homes.
The results show that infections went up in London, south-east England, Yorkshire and the Humber and the east of England, and were highest in secondary-age children and people in their early 20s.
But the ONS says there is uncertainty around the figures because fewer than normal test results were received due to postal strikes.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- NHS Urges Pre-Christmas Covid Boosters - December 15, 2022
- New Study Suggests People Who Refused Covid Jabs Are At Higher Risk Of Traffic Accidents - December 15, 2022
- Fauci Says He Doesn’t Have A Clue Why DeSantis Wants To Investigate Covid Vaccines - December 14, 2022