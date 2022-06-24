NHS Urges Fourth ‘Covid’ Jab Despite Safety Concerns & Adverse Reactions

Britain’s national health service is now urging everyone who is eligible for a fourth Covid jab to come forward as the number of new cases has started to increase.

Millions of people have already taken the spring booster jab, which has been available since March for older adult care home residents, people aged 75 and over and those who are immunosuppressed.

MSN reports: The government previously said the fourth jab was being offered as a precaution to those at extremely high risk, most of whom received their first booster in the second half of last year. More than four million people have already had this jab but as infection rates rise, England’s top doctor has issued a plea to those who haven’t had their spring booster yet.

NHS Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “The recent rise in Covid infection levels in England acts as a timely reminder that it is crucial those who are eligible come forward for their spring jab and get themselves protected. Well over four in five people aged 75 and over have come forward for a spring booster so far and I would urge anyone who hasn’t to get their spring jab as soon as possible.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid added: “Over four million people have already come forward for their important booster jab but it is vital for everyone eligible to get boosted now to protect themselves and their loved ones”.

The NHS has said getting the jab before the end of June will mean there will have been enough time between doses ahead of a further autumn dose later this year. A spokesperson for the NHS said: “We are beginning preparations for an autumn rollout but will wait for the green light from Government and the JCVI.

“The autumn programme will be determined once the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation finalise the guidance for the next phase of the NHS programme.”

In interim advice provided to the government last month, the JCVI said the autumn boosters should be offered to more vulnerable adults, including those aged 65 and over, as well as frontline social care and health workers, in order to maintain their protection over the winter. It’s therefore possible millions more could be offered their fourth jab later this year but exact plans are still being decided on.