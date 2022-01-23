NHS Staff Throw Down Their Uniforms During UK Vaccine Mandate Protest

NHS workers joined huge demonstrations across the country on Saturday to protest against mandatory vaccine rules that will see many of them lose their jobs.

It is believed that as many as 80,000 front line NHS health staff remain unjabbed and they are all due to be issued with formal warnings of dismissal from next month.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Health workers at the ‘World Wide Rally for Freedom’ protest in London were seen throwing their scrubs at police officers outside Downing Street, while others laid down their uniforms in Trafalgar Square.

#NHS100K Staff throw their uniforms at the police outside Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/sugdpl28Ko — Subject Access (@SubjectAccesss) January 22, 2022

The Mail Online reports: More than 80,000 NHS staff – six per cent of the workforce – remain unvaccinated despite repeated efforts to boost take-up.

It comes before all frontline workers who have not received a jab will be called into formal meetings from February 4 and given a warning that they face dismissal.

NHS England guidance says notices will then be issued from that day, with March 31 marking the end of the notice period.

All frontline staff are required to have both doses of the Covid jab by April 1, meaning that by February 3 the first jab must have been given.

The demonstrations Saturday came as the Royal College of GPs called on the Government to extend the deadline to prevent mass staff shortages in the health service.

Chairman Martin Marshall said compulsory vaccination for health professionals was ‘not the right way forward’ and about ten per cent of staff at some hospitals and GP surgeries had not had the Covid jab.

Protesting in London, ambulance worker Christabelle Gregory, 32, said: ‘People were once clapping for us but there’s no appreciation any more. I’m young and I’ve got antibodies from working on the frontline, so I don’t want the vaccine.’