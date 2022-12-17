NHS Says Covid Booster & Flu Jab Teams Have Visited Every Care Home In England

NHS England have proudly announced that vaccination teams have visited every care home across the country offering covid boosters and flu jabs ahead of Christmas.

They said that a total of 15,019 care homes had been visited by the vaccination teams and 88.6% of eligible residents had been boosted.

MSN reports: The NHS national medical director, Prof Sir Stephen Powis, said: “I am delighted that our dedicated NHS staff have been able to go into every care home in England in the last 12 weeks to make sure residents are protected ahead of Christmas, meaning they can spend much needed time with family and friends without the anxiety of spreading Covid and its potential consequences.

“It is fantastic that so many residents are already up to date with their jabs and I’d encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible as we head into colder months where we notoriously see increased illness and hospitalisation – especially among the elderly.”

The NHS director for vaccinations and screening, Steve Russell, said: “Care home residents are among those we prioritised at the start of this rollout to make sure our hard-working teams of vaccinators could get to as many care homes and provide protection to as many residents as quickly as possible.

We have now visited every care home to offer life-saving protection from Covid just in time to make sure loved ones can spend time together this Christmas and I would urge anyone eligible but yet to get their jab to book an appointment now.”