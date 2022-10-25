NHS Now Says Most Children Who Think They’re Transgender Are Just ‘Going Through A Phase’

The NHS is now claiming that most children who believe that they are transgender are just going through a “phase” and now warn that doctors should not encourage them to change their names and pronouns.

It seems that the National health service is desperately trying to distance itself from its previous stance after mutilating children and young people who were, it turns out, simply ‘going through a phase’

NHS England announced plans for tightening controls on the treatment of all under 18s who question their gender, including a ban on prescribing puberty blockers outside of strict clinical trials.

The new services will replace those by the contorversial Tavistock gender clinic which was shut down as public outcry grew over allegations that it was haphazardly diagnosing children with gender identity disorder even when they were normal.

MSN reports: The plans, which are currently under public consultation, are for an interim service for young people with gender dysphoria whilst Dr Hilary Cass continues her review into the treatment offered by the NHS.

They note that there is a need to change the services because there is currently “scarce and inconclusive evidence to support clinical decision-making”.

NHS England says that the interim Cass Report has advised that even social transition, such as changing a young person’s name and pronouns or the way that they dress, is not a “neutral act” that could have “significant effects” in terms of “psychological functioning”.

Parent groups and professionals have long raised concerns that NHS medics have taken an “affirmative” approach to treating children, including using their preferred names and pronouns.