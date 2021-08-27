NHS England Draws Up Plans To Start Vaccinating 12 Yr Olds

It has been revealed that the UK National Health Service (NHS) has drawn up plans to jab secondary school pupils as young as 12, without their parent’s consent.

NHS Health service bosses have told trusts to be ready for the possible roll out of jabs to all 12 to 15-year-olds from September 6th, in a sign that Britain is edging closer towards routinely jabbing youngsters.

Every parent who loves their children should resist this insanity.



NHS draws up plans to vaccinate 12-year-olds https://t.co/xAlL0kcy1X — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) August 25, 2021

Scientists are however in disagreement about vaccinating children against Covid and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have yet to approve the move.

The Mail Online reports: But some scientists have said it would be better in the long run for children to catch Covid naturally and build up immunity from an early age.

Children would not need parental consent to get the vaccine under the new plans, health officials told The Telegraph.

Figures show that, despite schools being out for summer, secondary-aged children are fuelling the third wave of infections along with older teens and young adults. There are fears there could be an explosion in cases when classrooms go back next week.

Britain’s medical regulator, the MHRA, has already said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe and effective for the age group.

But the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) — which advises No10 on jabs and is separate from the MHRA — is yet to green light to the plans.

It claims the small risk of side effects may still outweigh the benefit due to the fact young children are very unlikely to be badly ill with Covid.

Leaked emails reveal NHS trusts in England have until 4pm on Friday to have plans in place for the rollout in children.

All 16 and 17-year-olds are already being invited for the Pfizer vaccine and don’t need permission from a parent or guardian to get one.

But only under-16s who live with vulnerable people or who have immune weaknesses themselves are being invited at present.

Some experts today called on No10’s top scientists to approve vaccinations for teenagers warning that the Delta variant would ‘fly through schools’. But others said they were ‘right to be cautious’ about vaccinating over-12s.

Scientists pushing back against the move today argued it may be better for children to catch Covid and recover to develop natural immunity than to be reliant on protection from vaccines, which studies suggest wanes within months.