Former NFL veteran Burgess Owens has slammed the NFL for courting Colin Kaepernick, describing the former 49ers quarterback as a Marxist and traitor, and stating that if the league allows players to kneel during the national anthem, he is “willing to not watch the game.“

Owens, who played 10 years in the NFL and is currently running for Congress in Utah, expressed his disgust with the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell after Goodell recently began pushing for the league to make a place for Colin Kaepernick.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Owens said “If Goodell allows Kaepernick to come back, if they allow players to kneel during the national anthem, I’m willing to not watch the game.”

Owens, who is African American and a patriot, supports President Trump’s strong opposition to players kneeling for the national anthem.

Owens said of Kaepernick, “If it was a meritocracy he would be out there anyway; he would work hard; he would prove himself. He wouldn’t be taking someone else’s position. We’re looking at Affirmative Action for a Marxist. We’re approving their ideology.”

“If we’re going that route, we should also ask Tim Tebow to come back,” he continued, adding, “It doesn’t matter how long he’s been out of the game. It doesn’t matter his talent. He was a Christian who kneeled in prayer and was a positive on his team. The reason why Tim Tebow, as talented as he was with the Denver Broncos — the NFL didn’t like his essence. They thought he was too distracting … too distracting to his team and the organization.

Owens continued, “Meanwhile we’re willing to have the distraction of a Marxist, a Castro, brother-loving Marxist to come back and play that many Americans don’t want to see him play. I just find it very disappointing. The NFL lost 15 percent of their audience last time, maybe a little bit more. The goal has been to increase their base, their revenue by going overseas to places like China, Mexico and England. They don’t care enough about their fans who love this country.”

Owens targeted those who take a knee for the national anthem, asserting:

We have too many Americans now accepting the notion that the flag should be a place where people should be ashamed of or take a knee, that’s what it comes down to. I am disappointed that so many people are acquiescing today. They don’t understand the American way; they don’t understand the price paid. They need to understand that we can’t be bullied and [also] that we’re not an evil country. There is no other country in the world with the mixing of races and tolerance. We have to change the current narrative.

On his website, Owens has written a series of powerful statements about his approach to life, his patriotism, and what he believes, including: