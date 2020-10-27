NFL Superstar Driving Italian Sports Car Caught Giving Two Middle Fingers To Trump Supporters

Arizona Cardinals player DeAndre Hopkins, the NFL’s leading wide receiver, was caught flipping the bird at patriotic Trump supporters exercising their First Amendment rights in Arizona.

Nothing says “I don’t respect your voice” quite like flipping off everyday Americans from the driver’s seat of an ostentatious Italian sports car.

On Tuesday, Hopkins confirmed he flipped off the group on the “All Things Covered” podcast. Hopkins also joked about giving the middle finger, saying he was trying to give a peace sign, but his other finger hurt.

While many patriotic fans of professional football have felt insulted by the NFL’s embrace of leftist politics this season, one of the league’s most talented players is accused of literally giving President Donald Trump supporters two middle fingers Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins was reportedly driving on the I-10 in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday when he encountered a caravan of Trump supporters.

The weekend saw Trump supporters gather in cities right across the country for rallies, and boat and car parades.

Apparently, Trump supporters were out in full force in the battleground state of Arizona, where Hopkins encountered them, according to KSAZ-TV.

#NEW Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins seemingly gives the bird to Trump supporters on I-10 https://t.co/8AviD7xt6y — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) October 26, 2020

Despite a big "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Seattle Seahawks only hours way, the 28-year-old former Clemson University star apparently had other things on his mind when seeing all the support for Trump.

Driving what appeared to be a Ferrari, Hopkins apparently reacted to the Trump supporters by flipping them the bird with both hands, and the moment went viral online.

Not a great way to endear yourself to fans.

Cardinals' star wide-reciever DeAndre Hopkins reportedly gives the bird to Trump supporters on I-10. https://t.co/65yw150d6O — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) October 26, 2020

No confirmation from @Arizona_DPS about the rumor DeAndre Hopkins was swerving or pulled over for driving through a "caravan" of Trump supporters.



The middle finger rumors are verified by this picture though. https://t.co/ipdIKC3qXj — Ryan Cody 🧼👋🏼😷 (@RyanThomasCody) October 25, 2020

People claiming to be part of the Trump I-10 caravan also accused Hopkins of disrupting the motorcade by weaving in and out of traffic.

@AZCardinals this is one of your own Deandre Hopkins flipping off people. Apparently weaving in and out of traffic during a Trump rally. Maybe he can set the example as a public figure and let people exercise their 1st amendment right. Great behavior from a Cardinal. pic.twitter.com/NgIzvmyrL2 — Jamie Ritchie (@jamieritchie_) October 26, 2020

Refusing to stand for the American flag before games has been a flippant display in the eyes of many fans of some NFL players’ attitude toward the country that has made them incredibly wealthy.

If the man in the photo is indeed Hopkins, and it certainly appears it is, this is a terrible look for the league.

Two middle fingers to Americans who are exercising their First Amendment rights seems counterintuitive to the NFL’s social justice stance and its championing of a national conversation about divisive issues.

That is even more true when the person accused of a disrespectful double gesture is part of a league battling a perception it is out of touch with fans.

Late Texans owner Bob McNair reportedly once stated, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” when speaking with other team owners about players kneeling during the anthem, according to The Washington Post.

Hopkins reacted to those reported comments by comparing himself to a slave.

“It feels like I’m a slave again. Getting ran over. Listen to the master, go to work. But I took into consideration that he was older — RIP, his soul. He was a good man, but some people they don’t really… When you grow up certain places, you talk a certain way,” He told GQ.

He skipped a practice and said he considered not playing in a game.

But the player changed course, citing his teammates.

“I play for them,” he said. “I don’t play for nobody else but my teammates and my family. That’s it.”

A year later, Hopkins apparently still has little affection for the everyday Americans who pay his reported $27 million annual salary by way of supporting the NFL.