NFL Star Tim Tebow: Saving Babies From Abortion ‘Means A Lot More Than Winning Super Bowls’

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow told an audience in Kansas that saving babies from abortion means “a lot more than winning Super Bowls.“

Tebow, who won the Heisman trophy as a quarterback for the Florida Gators back in 2007, spoke at a Kansans For Life event and told the crowd that doctors told his mother, Pam, to abort him when he was a baby.

But she didn’t listen to the doctors, preferring to choose God and life, and it’s clear how things turned out for her son, Tim.

That’s when Tebow made the powerful statement about how being a voice for unborn babies that do not have a voice of their own and saving from abortion means so much more to him than making millions of dollars and winning Super Bowls.

“It really does mean a lot more than winning the Super Bowl,” he said to the banquet crowd. “One day, when you look back and people are talking about you and they say, ‘Oh my gosh, what are you going to be known for?’ Are you going to say Super Bowl, or we saved a lot of babies?”

Tebow then provided his own testimony, saying that he was a “miracle” child for making it.

“You see, my mom 32 years ago had doctors tell her she needed to abort me because if she didn’t, it was going to cost her life,” he said. “And they didn’t even believe that I was a baby. They thought I was a tumor.”

“To make a long story short, when I was born, they found out the placenta wasn’t actually attached,” Tebow continued. “So, the doctor looked at my mom after 37 years of being a doctor and said, ‘This is the biggest miracle I’ve ever seen because I’m not sure how he’s alive.’ … I’m so grateful that my mom trusted God with my life and her life.”

Thirty years ago, a doctor told his mother, Pam, to abort because there were complications with the pregnancy that endangered her health. The physician said the baby was similar to a tumor – which is to say, not a person – that should be removed. Like the unborn child was a disease. She and her husband, both Christian missionaries, never hesitated to choose life. If they had aborted, the world would have been denied a Heisman Trophy winner and a sports personality who has inspired millions with his faith and his witness for life.

While speaking at the National Memorial for the Pre-Born and their Mothers and Fathers at DAR Constitution Hall in 2017, Pam Tebow said she never tires of spreading the gospel of life because it’s a “God story.”

“We have the incredible privilege to be the voice for those unborn babies who have no voice of their own,” she said during the national prayer service for the unborn. “We can be that voice. You’re that voice as you march today. You’re that loud, united voice for the unborn.”

The Tebows have never shied away from speaking about their Christian faith.