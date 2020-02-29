NFL Star Jack Brewer Tells Trump: “You the First Black President”

Former NFL player Jack Brewer praised President Trump during a White House visit on Thursday, declaring him “the first black president.”

“I gotta say this because it’s black history month: man, you the first black president,” the former Minnesota Vikings player said during the White House event celebrating Black History Month.

Brewer’s comments will likely enrage Democrats who are hellbent on pushing the false “Trump is a racist” narrative.

POTUS sat down in the White House Cabinet Room for a discussion with leaders from the black community, including Mr. Brewer, Diamond and Silk, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King, along with two dozen others.

Washingtontimes.com reports: They talked about a range of topics, but the one that particularly touched Mr. Brewer was Mr. Trump’s accomplishments on prison reform.

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life but I’m not a Democrat now,” the former Vikings player-turned-ordained minister said. “You’ve changed me. You touched me. And you made my work go to another level. You inspire me. And every time I go into those prisons and I ask my guys how many of them had their sentences reduced and they raise their hands, I know I’m doing God’s work and I thank you for that.”

At the end of the discussion, Mr. Brewer stated that he had one more thing to say.

“I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month. Man, you’re the first black president,” he declared.

The comment sparked a round of cheers and applause from the other supporters. Mr. Trump chuckled and said, “Thank you.”

The comment was particularly stunning because former President Barack Obama, a Democrat who was born to a black father and a white mother, became the country’s first black president in 2008.

Fox News noted that Mr. Brewer may have been making a reference to the “first black president” nickname given to former President Bill Clinton during his time in office.