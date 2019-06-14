NFL Legend Slams California Illegal Immigrant Health Care Plan

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker slammed California’s plans to pay for the health insurance of thousands of illegal immigrants in a tweet earlier this week.

According to Walker, the state of California should get its priorities in order and take care of it’s legal residents — thousands of whom are homeless and desperate — before it even thinks about diverting taxpayer money towards healthcare for illegal immigrants.

What’s the story?



According to Fox News, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Democrats have agreed to a plan that would fund health care for illegal immigrants under the state’s Medi-Cal plan.

The Blaze reports: The coverage would be for low-income adults in the state illegally who are between the ages of 19 and 25. The agreement was part of the state’s budget deal, and will cost a reported $98 million annually to cover about 90,000 illegal immigrants.

What did Walker have to say?

Walker, in his tweet, suggested that the state paying for illegal immigrant health insurance might not be the best use of resources, considering the other issues California is dealing with.

Not to point fingers at California, but why would you give free healthcare to illegal immigrants when your streets are littered with homeless legal residents, trash, and tents. California is a beauitful place, so let’s keep it that way. @CNN @FOX4 @NBCNews @DonaldJTrumpJr — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 10, 2019

“Not to point fingers at California, but why would you give free healthcare to illegal immigrants when your streets are littered with homeless legal residents, trash, and tents,” Walker wrote. “California is a beautiful place, so let’s keep it that way.”

Where will the money come from?

California will revive the individual mandate that used to apply to the entire country under Obamacare. Under the mandate, people who don’t have health insurance are taxed.

So, people who do not have health insurance will pay an additional tax to fund health insurance for people who are living in California illegally.

California’s plan could’ve been even more drastic. Some lawmakers in the state wanted it to also cover health insurance for illegal immigrant senior citizens, and others wanted it to cover everyone above the age of 19. The latter plan could’ve cost an estimated $3.4 billion.

“We’re going to penalize the citizens of this state that have followed the rules, but we’re going to let somebody who has not followed the rules come in here and get the services for free. I just think that’s wrong,” Republican state Sen. Jeff Stone said last month.