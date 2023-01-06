NFL Insists Vaccine ‘Not To Blame’ for Fully Jabbed Player Who Had Heart Attack on TV

The NFL has slammed ‘conspiracy theorists’ for suggesting that the Covid vaccine is responsible for Damar Hamlin’s massive heart attack on live television earlier this week.
According to the NFL, it’s just a coincidence that Hamlin and hundreds of other athletes have suffered unusually high adverse cardiac events in recent years.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“It’s very rare to happen. It requires the perfect storm,” Washington-based cardiologist Khalid Aljabri told Sky News.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
“It’s a condition that can result in sudden cardiac death when a high impact, blunt blow to the chest in front of the area of the heart occurs at the right moment – a very small window within the cardiac rhythm cycle,” he insisted.
“Now, there are people talking about the possibility that he had some kind of silent subclinical myocarditis that’s associated with a COVID vaccine,” he said.
“That would be at the very bottom of my differential diagnosis.”
Sky News reports: Mr Aljabri added: “We have a witnessed direct, blunt trauma to the chest, a witnessed loss of consciousness within seconds, a confirmed shock rhythm because he needed to be shocked with a defibrillator. All of that, plus, hopefully the absence of any existing structural disease, will make the most likely diagnosis of commotio cordis, a confirmed one.”
Hamlin’s recovery will depend on the length of time his body was deprived of oxygenated blood. Doctors opted to treat him where he collapsed for ten minutes before moving him. His heart was restarted in this period.
Plea to learn CPR
“We witnessed what rapid CPR and defibrillation can do,” Mr Aljabri said.
“So please, if you can take training in basic life support or advanced cardiac life support, then do.
“This can happen anywhere: in gyms, in malls and stadiums that are becoming increasingly equipped with defibrillators that are very easy to use.
“And you never know when you might be in a position where you can save somebody’s life.”
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- NFL Insists Vaccine ‘Not To Blame’ for Fully Jabbed Player Who Had Heart Attack on TV - January 6, 2023
- Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Calls Meghan Markle a ‘Selfish Lying Narcissist’ - January 5, 2023
- U.S Forces Secretly Preparing for All-Out War With Russia - January 5, 2023