NFL Legend Franco Harris: Traitors Like Kaepernick Would Have Been Beaten by Teammates In My Era

NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris says national anthem protests would not have been tolerated by players in his day.

In an interview with Mediate, Harris was asked about NFL players refusing to stand for the national anthem, a demonstration that was started last season by Colin Kaepernick to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

During the 2017 NFL preseason, other players like the Seattle Seahawks’ Michael Bennett and the Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch staged similar protests of their own, Fox News reports.

Harris said that even though America has social issues that need to be dealt with, it’s important to respect the country by standing before the flag.

According to Harris, Kaepernick and other players should find a different platform for their protests.

“If someone has a certain stance that they want to take, that’s fine,” Harris said.

“When he puts on that suit, when he steps out on that field, now it’s more than just him. It’s his teammates, it’s the NFL, and it’s the fans.”

Harris went on to say that the team must come first, and coaches and teammates in his day would have slammed Kaepernick over his protest.

Harris continued to say Kaepernick is free to voice his personal position, but he could’ve done so on different platform and without dragging the football league into it. As they continued to discuss, Mediaite columnist John Ziegler asked about how Harris’ coaches and teammates would’ve confronted Kaepernick over his protest.

“We had two of the meanest guys in football, who I think would’ve dealt with it that way, and that would’ve been Joe Greene and Jack Lambert,” Harris said.

A few days ago, George Foreman also weighed into the debate and took down Colin Kaepernick and Kevin Durant. On a podcast Monday, Foreman said neither the football nor basketball star is patriotic.

Yes folks, the world’s most famous “grill maker” just grilled two of today’s most anti-American/anti-Law Enforcement athletes.