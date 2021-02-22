Newt Gingrich: Trump OWNS the GOP – ‘Nobody Can Fight Him’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has warned RINO Republicans that former President Trump is very much in charge of the GOP.

In an interview with New York City AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Gingrich described Trump’s influence in the party as “enormous.” He added that nobody in the GOP, including leader Mitch McDonnell, “can fight him.”

“[W]hat’s very striking is that President Trump still has such enormous reach in the party that nobody can fight him,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis.

“I mean, you can complain about him. You can criticize him. But McConnell can’t possibly fight Trump. He doesn’t have a big enough base. And it’s also a reminder that there is sort of an establishment insider party that sits around at cocktail parties in Washington. And then there’s this huge country outside of Washington. And that country in 2015, by about two to one, did not like the Republican leadership in the Congress, and that was the forerunner of us ending up with Trump as the presidential nominee.”

He added, “I think … [Kevin] McCarthy has been much smarter as the House Republican leader to recognize his ability to get the extra seats rests almost entirely on working with Trump — not picking a fight with him.”

