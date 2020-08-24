Newt Gingrich Tips Trump For ‘Dramatically Bigger’ Landslide Win Over Biden Than Media Admits

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News that all the signs are pointing to President Trump defeating Joe Biden in a massive landslide victory this November – despite what mainstream media are tying to tell America.

The 77-year-old made the declaration of confidence in a landslide Trump victory during an interview with Fox News on Saturday night, assuring viewers that Trump will retain his role as commander-in-chief because of radical Democrats failure to denounce Antifa.

‘I’m predicting that it will be a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect,’ he told the network.

Gingrich, of Georgia, also says he believes Trump’s victory is now slowly ‘beginning to build’.

The controversial former politician made the comments in reference to the Democratic Convention.

Gingrich said that when the GOP gathers this week at the Republican Convention, the partly only needs to continue pointing out their differences to Democrats to bolster Trump’s chances.

‘We don’t have to want to make stuff up. We don’t have to invent some post office phony scandal. We just have to tell the truth about how radical these people are,’ Gingrich said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The former speaker said voters need only to look at places such as Chicago, Seattle, and Portland – large cities run by Democrats – which have been experiencing chaos in abundance in recent months.

‘Rioting every day for 90 days that begins to be a fact. And it was very interesting to me that neither [Joe] Biden nor [Kamala] Harris was willing to say a word about Antifa, [not] a word about a level of crime,’ Gingrich said.

‘You know, [we] have the mayor of Chicago announcing that she’s going to have police on her own personal street because she wants her family to be safe. But good luck to the rest of the city,’ he added. ‘Well, I think this stuff sinks in at a level of reality that even NBC News can’t cover up.’

Gingrich, a long-serving Fox News contributor, also blasted the Biden campaign and his historic Vice President pick Kamala Harris, saying the duo stand no chance of winning.

He called Harris ‘the most radical member of the Senate based on voting, which means she’s to the left of [Bernie] Sanders and the left of Elizabeth Warren. I mean, you know how hard that is.

‘Second, she’s a terrible performer,’ he added.

Gingrich did, however, conceded that he though Biden gave the best speech of his career during the DNC, but he believes his lead in the polls ‘is not going to last’.

‘I say to myself, when people get to know them better, just as happened with George McGovern in 1972, they’re going to say, “You know, … I don’t think so. I just I can’t vote for you.”’

Last week, Gingrich told the network that he though Kamala Harris was the most ‘anti-Catholic bigot’ to be on the national ticket in modern times.

He also urged president Trump to ‘embrace, embellish upon, and emphasize again and again’ Biden’s themes of ‘light and darkness’ during his DNC closing speech.

‘Let the American people decide where the darkness is and who is creating it,’ Gingrich wrote, referencing the on-going Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, among other cities.

Gingrich served as the 50th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 1995 to 1999, before resigning from his post amid increasing pressure spurred by a series of ethical violations.