Newt Gingrich: ‘Deranged’ Schiff Is a ‘Pathological Liar’ Who Must Be Removed From Intel Committee

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has blasted Rep. Adam Schiff as “deranged human being” and a “compulsive, uncontrollable liar,” while calling for the California Democrat to be removed from his role as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“A healthy House would strip him of the intelligence committee,“Gingrich said during an interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle”.

“How can you expect the president and the CIA and others to share secrets with a person who is this profoundly, publicly dishonest?”

Speaking to Laura Ingraham, Gingrich described Rep. Schiff as “a compulsive, uncontrollable liar” who is less credible than the infamously discredited Steele dossier that laid the groundwork for the Russian collusion media hoax narrative that ran for years.

Gingrich was referring to the false President Trump conversation that Schiff fabricated during the Senate impeachment trial on Thursday.

In response to the fabricated conversation, Gingrich said Schiff has lost his grip on reality. “I think it’s also a comment on Schiff,” he explained when asked if Democrats are “just making stuff up” on Trump because they have nothing.

“Schiff, personally, is obviously a deranged human being.

“This is about Schiff. Schiff is a guy who is a pathological liar.”

“He seems to have no ability to distinguish between the truth and falsehood.

“He lied for two and a half years about the Russian collusion.

“It all disintegrated. He looked like a fool. He learned nothing.

“He came back in lied again and again.

“Here we are at the end of the cycle, he goes back, and the guy is still lying again.”

“I think somehow, people have to decide that Adam Schiff is a compulsive, uncontrollable liar,” said Gingrich.

Newt then argued that Schiff should be removed as chairman because "a healthy House would strip him of the intelligence committee.

Gingrich also questioned what Democrats may do after their impeachment campaign fails:

“The burden is going to be on the Democrats, having done everything they could for three years to destroy President Trump, and having failed: do they continue for the next eight or 10 months to try and investigate, attack, smear, whatever?”

“Or, do they say; ‘let’s get a couple of things done before the election, to prove that we are a party that can be positive?’”