Newt Gingrich Believes Hillary Clinton Will Run In 2024 Instead Of Biden

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News that he believes Hillary Clinton could make an attempt to lead the Democrats once again.

Appearing on ‘The Ingraham Angle’ on Wednesday, Gingrich blasted Joe Biden, pointing to his handling of the economy, the Covid pandemic and the border crisis as the reasons behind bad polling numbers.

Talking about potential 2024 presidential tickets, Gingrich said: “I fully expect Biden not to run again,” He added that if Biden did run for reelection, the Democrat Party would be “in a state of shock“.

RT reports: As Vice President Kamala Harris is “weaker” than Biden, and has been polling similarly low, Gingrich believes 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton could run again, potentially setting up a rematch between her and former President Donald Trump, whom many pundits have predicted will likely run again.

“I think the Democratic Party would be in a state of shock if [Biden ran]. I think Kamala Harris is weaker than Biden,” Gingrich said. “So, the latest rumor I heard was that Hillary’s gonna run. And I think that would say a lot about the chaos of America if Hillary Clinton reemerged one more time.”

President Biden and other Democrats have insisted he plans on running again in 2024, though critics have questioned the president’s advanced age and numerous public gaffes. He suggested this week he plans on running again if he is in good health and that the potential of Trump running once more only increases his desire.

“But look, I’m a great respecter of fate – fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now – I’m in good health – then in fact I would run again,” he said.

Clinton, who has an online ‘MasterClass’ where she reads what was meant to be her presidential victory speech, has predicted Trump will run again, though she has not indicated if she would consider running once more.

Trump, meanwhile, has only said he has privately made a decision on 2024 and his supporters will be pleased with it.